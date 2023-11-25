‘He was a beloved son’: Grieving mother seeks justice after son’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is looking for justice after her son, Leo Williams, was shot and killed under I-37 at Nolan and Bonham earlier this month.

“For your child to be cut down, murdered like that, and left under an overpass, like they’re a piece of trash or something,” said Laverne Jackson, Williams’ mother.

At the time of Williams’ death, San Antonio Police believed he was homeless, but his mother explained not only did he have a home but a family that loved him.

“He was presumed homeless. My son was not homeless -- he was a beloved son,” said Jackson.

Jackson tells us her son had a history of mental illness but had been living at a boarding home and working as a day laborer for the past two years.

“When he got killed, he was stable, a taxpayer, working odd jobs,” Jackson added. “I’m proud of you. I’m so proud of you.”

Williams leaves behind his mother, two siblings, and nine nieces and nephews. All his family wants now is closure.

That starts with bringing the two suspects responsible to justice and a proper funeral for Williams, which Jackson said they currently cannot afford.

KSAT has contacted SAPD for an update in this case, but we have not heard back yet.