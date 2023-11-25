‘It’s a real shame’: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama’s jersey misspelled for portion of game against Warriors

SAN ANTONIO – No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is well known for his “Wemby” nickname, but during Friday night’s match against the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs player was given another name: “Wembanyana.”

The typo was on the back of his jersey for a portion of the In-Season Tournament game in San Francisco.

Though the mistake may not have affected his game — he had 22 points and eight rebounds — he did say it was “a real shame” in a post-game news conference.

“I don’t know if somebody got fired ... the Spurs did their job checking on my name ... I don’t know, it’s a real shame,” he said, adding that he didn’t know about the typo at first.

He ended up changing his jersey at some point in the first half.

Wembanyama's name was misspelled on his jersey 😅



He has now switched to a correct one pic.twitter.com/j7Ge1qiG3L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2023

On social media, some Spurs fans speculated that maybe the Warriors were at fault, while others poked fun at the situation.

“The game worn “Wembanyana” jersey will sell for $2.4 million imo,” one user said.

The Warriors won 118-112. Next up, the Spurs play in Denver on Sunday.

