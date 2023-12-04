69º
Major gas leak in Hondo caused by crew installing fiber optic line, police say

The repair is expected to take hours

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

HONDO, Texas – A major gas leak in Hondo is expected to take hours to repair, according to police.

The Hondo Police Department notified citizens of the leak with a Facebook post. The post said that a crew installing a fiber optic line on Monday morning struck a gas line in the 1700 block of Avenue O.

A crew from New Braunfels was dispatched to make repairs, which could take six to eight hours. Gas service will be affected until the repair is completed.

Police said the wind is carrying the smell to the south of US 90.

