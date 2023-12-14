Boerne City Council votes to ban alcohol at Boerne Lake

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne City Council this week voted unanimously to ban alcohol at Boerne Lake.

Following a presentation by Parks and Recreation Department Director Lissette Jimenez, council members approved amending the city code to include the lake among the places within city limits where alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Alcohol is also banned at the city’s athletic fields, skate parks and pools.

Violation of the city ordinance could yield a fine of up to $200.

Jimenez told council members that there has been a decline in the overall atmosphere at Boerne Lake in recent years due to a large increase in visitors in recent years.

A slide presented during the Dec. 12, 2023 Boerne City Council meeting shows the increase of visitors to Boerne Lake in recent years. (Boerne Parks & Recreation Dept.)

This year, the lake has had more than 110,000 visitors. That’s about a 72% increase from 2017 when 64,000 people visited the lake.

Jimenez said the increased traffic has also brought more trash, safety concerns and incidents of disorderly conduct.

She said the department has received feedback from residents who say they avoid the lake during certain times of the year because it’s too crowded.

On July 4 of this year, Boerne police alerted residents that the lake was at max capacity.

Jimenez said drought conditions at other nearby lakes helped attract non-Boerne residents to the lake and said the department believes that banning alcohol is “a step toward restoring tranquility, safety, and a family-friendly atmosphere.”

Boerne Police Chief Steve Perez addressed the council’s questions about how the ordinance would be enforced.

“The intent is not to put a person there to search every car, every person, every ice chest,” Perez said.

He said people will likely be given a warning before being given a citation.