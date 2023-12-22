Dignowity Hill neighbors search for solutions for stray animals by pushing spay-neuter efforts

SAN ANTONIO – Even with no pets of her own, Dignowity Hill resident Brenna Vega said she’s still taking care of animals in her neighborhood.

“The situation is just getting worse and worse,” Vega said. “There’s multiple dogs every single day that are walking up and down the street. I can’t even let my child outside of my home because there are so many wild dogs.”

Vega and other neighbors say seeing animals roaming freely on Dignowity Hill streets isn’t unusual. In the East Side neighborhood, Vega said she sees stray-looking cats and dogs daily, often injured or hungry.

Neighbors in the community are trying to take matters into their own hands, pushing spay/neuter opportunities and educating people on proper animal ownership. However, residents like Vanessa Acosta said they still need help.

“I’m really sad because this is not normal,” Acosta said. “A year ago, you could not walk the street. There are cats at every corner. There were stray dogs just walking, trotting around, asking for food and asking for water.”

Vega said she woke up and found a dying dog on her front porch last Saturday and called ACS to help with it.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Vega said.

In October, Animal Care Services launched a pilot program for District 2 and District 3 dedicated to reaching San Antonio pet owners seeking spay-neuter opportunities. The program is designed to fill the gap for residents who need help with transportation. The partnership works with the Spay Neuter Network. Animals are transported to the clinic by ACS, and volunteers help return them to owners fully sterilized.

Acosta serves as one of the neighborhood volunteers helping Dignowity Hill. A spokesperson with ACS said the clinic opens 10 monthly appointment slots for Acosta to fill with pet owners in need that she helps to identify. The spokesperson said more than 50 animals have been sterilized across both districts since the program started in October.

Shannon Sims, the director of ACS, said the city is looking to expand into the new year, with the pilot program wrapping up by the end of December.

“The hope is expanding and improving this program as we move into the new year,” Sims said. “We wanted to work with getting more of a grassroots approach.”

But even with this program, neighbors like Vega said more solutions are still needed.

“I think this neighborhood needs more resources,” Vega said. “I think people need to be educated on taking care of pets and realizing that pets are a lifelong commitment.”

For more spay-neuter opportunities in San Antonio, click here.