Woman pistol-whipped at Northeast Side motel, SAPD says

Police say that no one was injured during the shooting

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – A fight in the parking lot of a motel ended with a woman being pistol-whipped and shots fired, according to San Antonio police.

Around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a Motel 6 in the 3700 block of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, 57, who said she was pistol-whipped by a man after the fight.

After speaking with witnesses, police gathered that two men got into a fight in the parking lot when one of them pulled a gun.

The second male fled, and the armed male, as he walked away, pistol-whipped a female resident of the motel who was standing in the parking lot during the disturbance, police said.

According to police, the man then entered a vehicle and fired several shots at people standing outside the motel before fleeing.

Police said that no one was injured by the shots. EMS treated the woman at the scene for minor injuries. She was not transported to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

