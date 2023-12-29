How being bilingual pays off

SAN ANTONIO – A study shows San Antonio is the fourth most bilingual city in the U.S., and experts say speaking more than one language can be more than financially beneficial.

UTSA associate professor of modern languages and literatures Whitney Chappell said there are a lot of advantages to being bilingual. The hiring advantages are apparent, but the skill also helps people become flexible thinkers and better multitaskers.

“Being bilingual can actually delay the onset of dementia symptoms by about six years,” Chappell said.

She says there’s an increased demand for bilingual speakers in the tech and medical fields.

“It’s definitely important to highlight your bilingualism on your resume when you are applying for the job,” she said.

Families are also seeing the importance of learning another language. Julie Benavidez, bilingual ESL specialist for Northside ISD, said there is a high demand for dual language programs in the district.

“It’s not only Spanish-speaking families. It’s families who speak English at home or other languages that are interested in becoming bilingual, biliterate,” Benavides said.

This month, the district hosted its sixth annual Spanish Spelling Bee, in which nearly 50 kids from 3rd to 12th grade participated. The winner will participate in the Region 20 competition in February.

“We’re starting to now be proud of our abilities to speak two languages — English and Spanish,” Benavides said.

One online study showed bilingual individuals earn 5% to 20% more than those who don’t.