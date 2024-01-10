18-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle in a parking lot of a West Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Westway Apartments in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Gilbert Garza Park.

According to police, the teen was shot multiple times while sitting inside his vehicle. They believe several suspects walked up to the teen and fired, striking him at least twice in the chest. The teen was taken to an area hospital, but he later died. The suspects fled after the shooting and have not been found.

SAPD said they do not have a description of the suspects, or their vehicle. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.