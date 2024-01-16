Movie theaters offer discounts, freebies for National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 around San Antonio

Friday is National Popcorn Day and several theater chains are celebrating with free or discounted popcorn.

EVO

You can treat yourself to some free popcorn at all EVO Entertainment theaters in on Friday, Jan. 19.

All you have to do is visit one of the movie theaters during its normal operating hours and you’ll be able to snag a free, regular-sized bag of popcorn. You won’t even need to purchase a movie ticket to get the free popcorn, according to a release from EVO Entertainment.

There are a few EVO Entertainment theaters fairly close to San Antonio, including locations in Schertz, Fredericksburg, San Marcos, New Braunfels, and more. To search for a location nearest you, click here.

CINEMARK

Cinemark theaters are offering $2 off medium and large popcorns on Jan. 19.

In addition to the Popcorn Day discount, the theater chain is launching several other promotions.

Anyone who places a mobile concessions order through the Cinemark website or app will be automatically entered to win free popcorn and Coke for an entire year.

Cinemark Movie Rewards members will get extra butter on their popcorn through Jan. 22.

One Cinemark Movie Rewards member will receive a $500 Cinemark gift card and the opportunity to secure even more popcorn

Cinemark’s official Instagram and X accounts (@Cinemark) will be giving away free large popcorns on Jan. 19

Cinemark is the first major movie theater chain to partner with DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, to bring cinema concessions direct to homes You can find the full list of participating locations online.

SANTIKOS

Santikos theaters will offer a free regular-sized popcorn with the purchase of a ticket on Jan. 19.

To find a Santikos movie theater nearest you, click here.