WATCH LIVE: Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez capital murder trial, Day 2

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Avelar-Rodriguez is accused in the fatal shooting of Nicholas “Trey” Milanovich, 23, and Julia Wright, 21, on Sept. 30, 2018. Police at the time called a very bloody scene.

Wright was found outside an apartment in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Street. Milanovich was found in his bed inside his apartment.

During the first day on the trial Monday, jurors and Avelar-Rodriguez listened to a 911 call made by a neighbor after the couple was killed. The woman on the phone told the dispatcher she could see “a whole bunch of blood.” Listen to the full call in the video below.

Avelar-Rodriguez, a Honduran national, was arrested and charged with capital murder more than a year after the crime after some key evidence was found in his girlfriend’s apartment.

Avelar-Rodriguez was found at a federal immigration detention facility in Pearsall, where he was being detained. He was later transported to the Bexar County Jail.

After several years of delays, the case is finally being tried in court.

The case is a non-death capital murder, which means the death penalty is not on the table.

If Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez is found guilty, he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

KSAT 12 will livestream this trial gavel to gavel. You can watch the trial on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

For a full recap of the case watch “Open Court: The trial of Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez” below: