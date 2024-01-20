City of San Antonio opens warming centers this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area is preparing for cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s.

Residents needing a place to stay warm during the day can visit city libraries and park centers. The facilities will be open during normal hours of operations this weekend. Anyone coming to these locations should bring clothes, supplies and medicine. The centers are accessible and inclusive. Information on these locations is available here.

The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services is working with nonprofit partners to provide overnight shelters for the unsheltered population.

The City’s Homeless hotline will operate 24 hours a day on Friday and ending Saturday at 10 a.m. Those needing help can call the Homeless Connections Hotline at 210-207-1799.

Transportation will also be provided by the City’s Human Services Department to get those individuals to the shelters beginning Friday and ending Saturday at 10 a.m.

Following is a list of temporary emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness: