Hard freeze Saturday morning, rain chances increase late this weekend

A hard freeze is expected overnight Friday/early Saturday with lows in the 20s.

Thursday night’s cold front has sent cooler air back into South Central Texas. Another hard freeze is expected by Saturday morning, then attention turns to increasing rain chances early next week.

Key Points

Friday morning’s gusty winds will subside a bit in the afternoon with highs cooler than Thursday, near 50 degrees

A hard freeze is expected by Saturday morning with lows in the mid-20s in San Antonio

Better rain chances return late this weekend and even more so early next week

Keep the umbrella handy as early as Sunday as rain chances increase throughout the day

Friday: Windy Morning, Cooler Afternoon

Friday morning’s 40 mph wind gusts will start to subside through the afternoon, but it will likely still be breezy in spots and temperatures will be cooler, near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Hard Morning Freeze

Not quite as cold as earlier this week, but another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the mid-20s.

Be sure to keep the plants and pipes wrapped, dress very warm, and give the pets a warm place to sleep!

Highs reach for the 40s Saturday afternoon with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Sunday: Increasing Rain Chances

An upper-level disturbance approaches Texas next week and looks to set up a more favorable pattern for rain, starting as early as Sunday.

Rain chances increase throughout the day, with higher coverage expected by Sunday evening and Sunday night.

There is also a very small window for *light* freezing rain across portions of the Hill Country early Sunday, but most will see cold, liquid rain as temperatures warm above 32 degrees by the afternoon.

Still, plan for a chilly day, with highs struggling to climb out of the low 40s.

Rain Chances Stick Around Through Much of Next Week

After that, rain chances continue into much of next week, so plan on keeping the umbrella handy and check back for updates!

By the time all is said and done, multi-inch totals look to be possible in *some* locations, with the higher totals falling farther east and the lower totals falling farther west.

Rain chances increase throughout the day Sunday and linger into much of next week