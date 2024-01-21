40º
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10

Victim has not yet been identified

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio, Crash, Interstate 10

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police say he was ejected from his vehicle while traveling down Interstate 10 early Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was driving on the highway just after 3 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a part of the exit ramp to De Zavala Road.

That’s when police say the man’s truck went across the main lanes of the highway, striking a concrete barrier.

Police said when the truck hit the barrier, the man was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

