New blood test to screen for Alzheimer’s may soon be reality, research says

SAN ANTONIO – A new blood test that can detect Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear may be moving closer to reality, according to new research published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
As estimates show there are over 400,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s across Texas, this new study provides hope for families in our community.
Jim Calhoun’s wife Pam was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012.
“The past 6-7 months has been hell,” he said. “I am not doing as well as I should be.”
Jim attends an Alzheimer’s caregiver support group; however, he says it has not been an easy journey as his wife’s condition progresses.
Ginny Funk, Director of Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, explains that typically an Alzheimer’s diagnosis requires invasive tests like brain scans or spinal taps.
But a blood test could allow for easier, earlier detection.
“It’s extremely exciting for the future because being able to walk into a doctor’s office and get a blood test is so much more simple,” Funk said.
While there is currently no FDA approval or widespread use, this is a promising first step. “Just like people can take a cholesterol test before having a heart attack, you could get an Alzheimer’s test before significant disease progression,” explains Funk.
New Alzheimer’s treatments targeted for early stage patients are also expected in coming years. “In clinical trials, they were done specifically with people in early stages,” says Funk. “They will hopefully stop disease progression or extend that early stage.”
Families like the Calhouns could benefit from these potential blood tests and treatments. “We are almost at a point where she doesn’t know who I am, and that is even harder to take,” says a tearful Jim. For now, he finds support from others facing this difficult journey. “When I talk to you guys, I recognize we are all in the same boat.”
Scientists estimate that 40 percent of dementia cases are preventable. It’s why the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas is urging people to focus on brain health for 2024.
The Alzheimer’s Association stated that “10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain” is a list of positive, everyday actions people can take to reduce their dementia risk, reflecting the latest research and growing body of knowledge. Scientists estimate that a change in habits could prevent up to 40% of dementia cases worldwide. This year, try to incorporate any of the following healthy habits into your routine:
- Challenge your mind — Be curious. Put your brain to work and do something that is new or hard for you. Learn a new skill. Try something artistic. Challenging your mind may have short- and long-term benefits for your brain.
- Stay in school — Education reduces the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Encourage youth to stay in school and pursue the highest level of training possible. Continue your own education by taking a class at a local library, college or online.
- Get moving — Engage in regular exercise. This includes activities that raise your heart rate and increase blood flow to the brain and body. Find ways to build more movement into your day — walking, dancing, gardening — whatever works for you.
- Protect your head — Help prevent an injury to your head. Wear a helmet for activities like biking, and wear a seatbelt. Protect yourself while playing sports. Do what you can to prevent falls, especially for older adults.
- Be smoke-free — Quitting smoking can lower the risk of cognitive decline back to levels similar to those who have not smoked. It’s never too late to stop.
- Control your blood pressure — Medications can help lower high blood pressure. Healthy habits like eating right and physical activity can help, too. Work with a healthcare provider to control your blood pressure.
- Manage diabetes — Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or controlled by healthier eating, increasing physical activity and medication, if necessary.
- Eat right — Eating healthier foods can help reduce your risk of cognitive decline. This includes more vegetables, leaner meats/proteins and foods that are less processed and lower in fat. Choose healthier meals and snacks that you enjoy and are available to you.
- Maintain a healthy weight — Talk to your healthcare provider about the weight that is healthy for you. Other healthy habits on this list — eating right, physical activity and sleep — can help with maintaining a healthy weight.
- Sleep well — Good quality sleep is important for brain health. Stay off screens before bed, and make your sleep space as comfortable as possible. Do all you can to minimize disruptions. Talk to a healthcare provider if you have any sleep-related problems, such as sleep apnea.