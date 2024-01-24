New blood test to screen for Alzheimer’s may soon be reality, research says

SAN ANTONIO – A new blood test that can detect Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear may be moving closer to reality, according to new research published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

As estimates show there are over 400,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s across Texas, this new study provides hope for families in our community.

Jim Calhoun’s wife Pam was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012.

“The past 6-7 months has been hell,” he said. “I am not doing as well as I should be.”

Jim attends an Alzheimer’s caregiver support group; however, he says it has not been an easy journey as his wife’s condition progresses.

Ginny Funk, Director of Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, explains that typically an Alzheimer’s diagnosis requires invasive tests like brain scans or spinal taps.

But a blood test could allow for easier, earlier detection.

“It’s extremely exciting for the future because being able to walk into a doctor’s office and get a blood test is so much more simple,” Funk said.

While there is currently no FDA approval or widespread use, this is a promising first step. “Just like people can take a cholesterol test before having a heart attack, you could get an Alzheimer’s test before significant disease progression,” explains Funk.

New Alzheimer’s treatments targeted for early stage patients are also expected in coming years. “In clinical trials, they were done specifically with people in early stages,” says Funk. “They will hopefully stop disease progression or extend that early stage.”

Families like the Calhouns could benefit from these potential blood tests and treatments. “We are almost at a point where she doesn’t know who I am, and that is even harder to take,” says a tearful Jim. For now, he finds support from others facing this difficult journey. “When I talk to you guys, I recognize we are all in the same boat.”

Scientists estimate that 40 percent of dementia cases are preventable. It’s why the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas is urging people to focus on brain health for 2024.

The Alzheimer’s Association stated that “10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain” is a list of positive, everyday actions people can take to reduce their dementia risk, reflecting the latest research and growing body of knowledge. Scientists estimate that a change in habits could prevent up to 40% of dementia cases worldwide. This year, try to incorporate any of the following healthy habits into your routine: