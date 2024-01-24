San Antonio restaurant week offers boost to local restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s biannual Restaurant Week is underway, offering discounted prix fixe menus at over 100 local establishments until Jan. 27.

Behind the foodie fanfare lies a deeper purpose — helping eateries still struggling from various obstacles, including sporadic weather.

“It was one of those that really surprised how it affected us,” says Chef Jeff Balfour of Southerleigh Hospitality Group, who has navigated many obstacles in his decades-long career.

The numbers illustrate the week’s impact. Culinaria, which organizes the Restaurant Weeks, says restaurant traffic rises by 60% on average, including a 20% uptick in new customers.

Culinaria CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said the initiative aims to drive patronage. That mission holds renewed importance, with Chef Balfour explaining the delicate balance of offering discounted specials while covering rising costs.

“You never wanna make it too excessive,” says Balfour. “It’s just about running a tight ship.”

His strategy includes curating “fancy, but not too fancy, and approachable options” that customers perceive as exceptional value.

The programs consistently boost traffic and revenue when restaurants need it most — the quieter periods after the holidays and summer vacation.

While diners enjoy dishes they may not usually indulge in, Restaurant Week also serves as an economic lifeline for local businesses still fighting their way back after an extremely difficult couple of years.

Check out the 100+ participating restaurants and their specialty prix fixe menus here, but hurry because the program ends Jan. 27.