DPS reports drowning in Rio Grande; 2 migrants rescued

DPS officials rescued two migrants crossing the Rio Grande near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Wednesday morning. A third, however, was swept away.

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-unit rescue effort occurred late Wednesday morning in the waters of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

The incident occurred south of Shelby Park, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Olivarez said the Texas National Guard, DPS and border patrol marine units responded to migrants crossing the river.

Drowning Incident: 01/24, just after 11am, @TxDPS, @TXMilitary, & #USBP Marine Units responded to three illegal immigrants in distress while crossing the Rio Grande, south of #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass. Two male adults from Honduras & Guatemala were rescued, while the river… — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 25, 2024

Two male adults, who Olivarez said were from Honduras and Guatemala, were rescued. A third — identified by the two migrants as a 35-year-old male from Nicaragua — was swept away in the river’s current, DPS said.

Olivarez said efforts to rescue the man’s body were unsuccessful.

Wednesday’s drowning comes less than a week since DPS officials recovered the body of a man in the river near Shelby Park.