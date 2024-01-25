58º
DPS reports drowning in Rio Grande; 2 migrants rescued

Incident occurred south of Shelby Park near Eagle Pass

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-unit rescue effort occurred late Wednesday morning in the waters of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

The incident occurred south of Shelby Park, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Olivarez said the Texas National Guard, DPS and border patrol marine units responded to migrants crossing the river.

Two male adults, who Olivarez said were from Honduras and Guatemala, were rescued. A third — identified by the two migrants as a 35-year-old male from Nicaragua — was swept away in the river’s current, DPS said.

Olivarez said efforts to rescue the man’s body were unsuccessful.

Wednesday’s drowning comes less than a week since DPS officials recovered the body of a man in the river near Shelby Park.

