Harlandale-McCollum has school rivalry but shared hope for change in neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – In the land of Cowboys and Indians, there is a concerted effort to bring growth to their shared neighborhood.

The McCollum Cowboys and Harlandale Indians have a built-in rivalry on the football field, but many realize what plays out in the Frontier Bowl can’t last past the final whistle. When it comes to their shared neighborhood, they are in it together.

In this Know My Neighborhood episode, we talk about the growth at Brooks and other areas on San Antonio’s South Side that seemed to have passed by the Harlandale-McCollum area.

The families in this neighborhood respect the culture of the city. Yet, many are concerned that if they don’t attract more businesses here, more schools could close, possibly even the two schools that bear the neighborhood’s name.

This episode of Know My Neighborhood looks into this special neighborhood where past and present come together with some fear about the future.

