San Antonio man sentenced to 65 years in prison following deadly bar confrontation

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 65 years in prison in connection with a murder case from March 2023.

The same jury who found 42-year-old Roche Chism guilty in the murder of 36-year-old Daniel Reese sentenced Chism in the 290th District Court on Friday.

Chism will also be responsible for paying a $10,000 fine.

Chism and Reese got into an altercation at a North West Side bar around 2 a.m. on March 30, 2023. At one point, the suspect, later identified as Chism, pulled out a weapon and shot Reese multiple times.

Reese was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but he died after arriving for care.

Chism initially fled the scene before officers arrived. After some time, he returned to the scene, identified himself as the shooter to officers and surrendered to police.

Reese was identified two days later by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

