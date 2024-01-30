Concurrent investigations underway after pedestrian killed in police chase

SAN ANTONIO – India Watson, 47, was tragically hit and killed during a police chase late Friday night in San Antonio, which prompted questions and concerns about the recent investigation.

The chase began around 10:30 p.m. when San Antonio police say they located a stolen vehicle driven by 17-year-old Rene Camarillo.

The police vehicle struck and killed Watson on South WW White Road during the pursuit for Camarillo, according to SAPD.

People like Anthony Morgan, who walks along the road frequently, expressed worries about the safety of the area.

“It’s a little dangerous for me,” he said.

Lupe Morales has worked near the crash site for over 22 years.

“I have seen some crashes here. But when he showed up for work Saturday and saw the aftermath, it was tough,” he said. “It hits close to my home, close to our store, close to our everything.”

Morales and others pointed out the area is a mix of residential and commercial properties.

“This is Loop 13, which is the old (Loop) 410, which is a commercial street. But there’s residential here, too,” Morales explained.

SAPD said its Traffic Investigation Unit and Internal Affairs Unit will conduct concurrent probes into the incident. Their findings will go to the District Attorney’s Office for review. The department has published its vehicle pursuit policies and procedures online.

The 13-page document states pursuits can be initiated and continued if the suspect is believed to have committed a violent felony. It also directs officers to weigh factors like road conditions and public safety when judging whether to continue a chase.

In this case, SAPD alleges Camarillo committed aggravated robbery by stealing the car at gunpoint.

