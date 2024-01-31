Man killed in hit-and-run on West Side highway, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after being run over while crossing a West Side highway, police say.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 90 W.

Police said the 30 to 40-year-old man was fatally hit by someone inside a white pickup truck who did not stop and help.

Officers did not have any suspect information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more details become available.

