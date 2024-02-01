Think you have what it takes to play D1 football? UTSA to hold open walk-on tryouts for students

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA football program is holding open tryouts this month for students wishing to be a part of the team for the 2024 season.

The tryouts will take place Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at the UTSA practice fields, adjacent to the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE) on the UTSA main campus.

UTSA says attendees will need to wear their own workout gear and cleats for the tryout. Only full-time, currently enrolled UTSA students will be permitted to participate.

Those interested will need to fill out a form prior to the event. The form can be found by clicking here. Paperwork needs to be submitted before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Notable walk-ons in collegiate football include such stars as former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, along with guard Brandon Bulsworth of Arkansas, who is the namesake for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top FBS walk-on.

Last year, the UTSA football program finished 9-4 and 7-1 in AAC play, just missing out on another appearance in the conference championship game. The team went on to play in the Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl, defeating Marshall 35-17 for the program’s first ever bowl win.