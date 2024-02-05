Man in critical condition after being struck in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Old Highway 90 West, not far from Highway 90 and Pinn Road.

According to police, a man and a woman in their 20s were walking down Old Highway 90 when the man was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man was thrown into a grassy area next to the street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to help.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition. A description the vehicle was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

When found, the driver may face a charge of failing to stop and render aid, police said.