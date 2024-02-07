Man hit by sedan in Kirby, driver in custody on suspicion of DWI, police say

KIRBY, Texas – A driver was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, according to Kirby police.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on FM 78 and Jaenke Street in Kirby, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road and Kirby Middle School.

According to police, a man was struck by a gold-colored sedan that was traveling on FM 78.

Police said the driver did eventually stop roughly 100 yards away from the crash. The man struck was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but his condition is not currently known.

Kirby police said the driver of the sedan was ultimately detained on suspicion of DWI after the crash. The driver has not been identified.

It is unclear as to how the man hit came to be in the area.