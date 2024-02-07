Teen arrested at high school for robbery that killed man, teen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old high school senior was arrested in connection with a robbery that ended in the deaths of two people in December.

Joshua Castro is being charged with capital murder, SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz said Wednesday after officers escorted the suspect to the Bexar County Jail.

Castro was arrested on Wednesday at Holmes High School, Soliz said.

The other suspect in the case, Sebastian Toledo, killed himself on Monday night in the 10000 block of Cat Mountain as authorities narrowed in on him.

Soliz said Castro and Toledo are suspected in a shooting that happened on Dec. 6 at the Circle K gas station in the 9000 block of Potranco Road, though there may be other people involved.

The suspects had set up a meeting with the victims, who were selling a gun. They planned to rob them, Soliz said.

According to a previous KSAT report, the victims were shot inside a vehicle in front of the store. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he later died.

They were later identified as Raymond Ancira, 34, and Raymond Ancira, 15.

The suspect vehicle seen in surveillance footage at the gas station was also seen in a video posted online by one of the suspects. The stolen gun was also seen in a video posted by a suspect, Soliz said.

“Detectives were able to get information through social media, through investigative techniques, that show Toledo and Castro were corroborating to rob them from the beginning,” he said.

Soliz said Toledo shot himself after a short standoff, as San Antonio police and U.S. Marshals Task Force agents attempted to arrest him at a home on Cat Mountain.

As he was being escorted during a perp walk, Castro said he was “not a murderer” and loved his family.

There may be other suspects in the case, Soliz said. Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7635.