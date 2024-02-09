Dramatic video of San Antonio police under fire brings back scary memories for neighbors

SAN ANTONIO – Newly released video of a man shooting at San Antonio police and SWAT officers is bringing up some frightening memories for people who lived through the dramatic standoff.

Late Thursday night, SAPD publicized the video which was taken from the officers’ body-worn cameras.

It shows the officers dodging a barrage of gunfire aimed at them early on the morning of Jan. 9.

“We got shots fired!,” one of them could be heard shouting in the video.

Police were responding to a call at the time from neighbors who heard the gunfire coming from one unit at the Timber Creek apartments.

The complex is located in the 6900 block of Timbercreek Drive, near Military Drive.

The video released by police also included the calls for help that two neighbors had made.

“I don’t want to go out there because he’s shooting a gun,” said one man, who called 911 that morning.

A woman also could be heard telling an emergency dispatcher that some of the bullets were hitting her walls.

During the gun battle, bullets tore into this wrought-iron fence, neighbors' apartments, and even a home across the street. No one was hurt. (KSAT 12 News)

One series of gunfire lasted nearly ten seconds and sent officers scrambling for safety behind a patrol car.

Brian Ahrens recalls waking up to that commotion then taking cover, himself.

“I was already on the floor. I just stayed there,” Ahrens said. “You could hear the police talking to him through a megaphone, you know, a bullhorn, telling him to surrender.”

Police eventually were able to fire back, shooting, then arresting Jose Vazquez, 43.

It is still unclear what set off Vazquez, leading to the violent two-hour-long standoff.

However, KSAT 12 News later learned more about him.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Vazquez, at one time, had been employed as a detention officer.

A statement from BCSO said that he received a dishonorable discharge from the department in August 2011 following an arrest for official oppression.

After the incident last month, he also is facing charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct.

The lengthy streak of gunfire left its mark on the apartment complex.

The patio fence of the suspect's apartment was riddled with bullets as that man fired at officers through it, police said. (KSAT 12 News)

A privacy fence outside Vazquez’s apartment and his front door both were left full of bullet holes.

Friday morning, it appeared all of that damage had been repaired.

There were still bullet holes visible, though, on a concrete wall.

Ahrens said although he had not seen the body camera video, he still has images of the chaos in his mind.

But he says he would rather forget all of it.

Ahrens said the incident was frightening, but unusual for the apartment complex, which is usually quiet and peaceful.