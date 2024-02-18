Person of interest in case of missing 11-year-old girl arrested for unrelated incident

POLK COUNTY, Texas – Authorities arrested a man who is a person of interest in the case of a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Steven McDougal is a person of interest in the disappearance of Audrii Cunningham.

McDougal was arrested Friday on an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

DPS said a blue Chevy suburban, suspected to be involved in Audrii’s disappearance, belongs to McDougal.

Officials said they have searched several areas, but they have not found Audrii.

Audrii was last seen Thursday morning after being dropped off at her bus stop. Her parents say Audrii never made it on the bus or to school.

