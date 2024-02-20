Resident hospitalized after fire destroys home, damages another on West Side

One home was destroyed and another home was damaged after a fire in the 2900 block of Tampico on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed one house and damaged another on the West Side.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Tampico Street, not far from SW 19th St.

A resident of the house where the fire started told KSAT that they heard popping noises and then the power went out. That’s when they learned about the fire and left the home.

One resident of the home, though, suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.

The flames spread to a nearby house, where four people escaped.

That house had major damage to its living room and a pet parrot died in the fire, a resident told KSAT.

The house where the fire started is a complete loss. The Red Cross will be contacted to assist the residents, according to SAFD.

Fire investigators were also called to the scene.

A resident of the home where the fire originated told KSAT they believe the fire started from a heat lamp for a dog in the backyard.