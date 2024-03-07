La Semana Alegre announces headliners for anticipated return of music festival

La Semana Alegre will return on April 25-26 at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – La Semana Alegre has announced the headliners for the highly anticipated return of the popular music festival.

Artists and bands will perform on two stages during the event on April 25-26 at Hemisfair as part of Fiesta.

The performers include Toadies, Ozomatli, The Red Pears, Girl in a Coma, Grupo METÁL featuring Chris Perez, Heartless Bastards, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Inner Wave, Bombasta, Sunny Sauceda and more.

Two original La Semana Alegre favorites, Legs Diamond and Joe King Carrasco, will also return for this year’s event. Click here for a full list of performers.

“We’re overjoyed to announce the music lineup of La Semana Alegre, setting the tone of what is to come for this reinvigorated music festival. We look forward to witnessing La Semana’s growth in the years to come, along with the expansion of the vibrant Hemisfair district. Building on the legacy appreciated by past generations of La Semana, our aim is to provide music lovers with quality entertainment and cherished memories,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said in a news release on Thursday.

The SoundCream Airstream will also be at the festival during the live performances.

This year marks the relaunch of the music festival that was popular in San Antonio during the 1980s and ‘90s.

The revamped two-day music festival hopes to lay the foundations to make it a new annual tradition again.

Event organizers say bringing it back to its original Hemisfair location will bring performers to a world-class venue in the heart of downtown.

“Like Hemisfair, this festival holds a special place in the hearts of many San Antonians who fondly remember its festive atmosphere and the talented musicians that headlined. Our goal is to recapture that magic in a new way and create an unforgettable experience for the next generation,” Andujar previously said.

La Semana Alegre Hemisfair will be a fundraiser to support Hemisfair’s mission to “revitalize the site of HemisFair ‘68 and create a vibrant, walkable urban district for the people of San Antonio.”

A party kicks off the event at 5 p.m. on April 25, followed by all-day festivities on Friday, after the Battle of Flowers parade.

For information on tickets, click here.