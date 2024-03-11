Firefighters respond to fire in flue of grill vent at Burger King restaurant

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a Burger King restaurant in the 6350 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road and Old Seguin Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in the flue of a grill vent at a Northeast Side fast food restaurant late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a Burger King restaurant in the 6350 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road and Old Seguin Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the fire in the flue of a grill vent. The fire was contained to both the flue and the blower motor and the building itself was not damaged, fire officials said.

All the employees inside got out of the building. There were no reported injuries.

A food inspector has since been called to the location, and it’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.