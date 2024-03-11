Open Court: The Jose Ruiz Trial

68º
A look into one of the most horrific cases of child abuse in Bexar County as it heads for trial

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – After several resets, Jose Ruiz is finally going to trial for the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya in 2022.

Ruiz is one of two people charged in the death of Mercedes. The girl’s mother, Katrina Mendoza, is also charged in the case.

Some have called this case one of the most horrific Bexar County has ever seen.

In February 2022, Mendoza took Mercedes to a hospital, who was unresponsive when she arrived.

Mercedes Losoya (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mercedes later died from her injuries. The arrest affidavit stated she had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

Investigators said in the affidavit that the little girl suffered “extreme physical abuse and torture” for several weeks.

Ruiz and Mendoza were later charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. Months later they were both indicted on 13 counts of injury to a child.

Mendoza last year took a plea deal in exchange for her testimony and is facing a maximum punishment of 45 years in prison.

Katrina Mendoza accepts plea deal. Charged in death of her 5-year-old daughter Mercedes Losoya. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ruiz is facing up to life in prison if found guilty.

Testimony begins March 11.

KSAT 12 will livestream the trial gavel to gavel. You can watch the trial on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Jose Ruiz is facing up to life in prison for the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Lasoya. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

