UT Health San Antonio opens new health care facility on Northwest Side

UT Health Outpatient and Surgery Center at Kyle Seale Parkway begins taking new patients Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – A ribbon-cutting marked the opening of UT Health San Antonio’s newest location, which will serve the Northwest Side community.

The UT Health Outpatient and Surgery Center at Kyle Seale Parkway opened Monday near the southeast corner of Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway.

The five-story, 108,000-square-foot facility will include the following services:

primary care

gastroenterology

obstetrics and gynecology

ophthalmology

orthopaedics

otolaryngology

rehabilitation medicine

physical therapy

pathology

radiology

urology

outpatient surgery

UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway will also have lab testing and imaging services such as MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds.

“We are proud to expand our footprint in Bexar County with the opening of UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway,” said Robert Hromas, MD, FACP, acting president for UT Health San Antonio. “This facility is a testament to our commitment of enhancing access to high-quality health care services while fostering healthy communities.”

UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway will have an ambulatory surgery center with four operating suites and 16 pre-op and recovery rooms starting mid-April.

“The surgical center will provide safe, contemporary suites for surgical procedures that do not require an overnight stay,” a news release said.

The project will have an estimated economic impact of $42.4 million and support 130 jobs.

UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway will begin taking primary and specialty care patients on Tuesday. Click here for more information.