15-year-old killed in Kerrville crash

KERRVILLE – A 15-year-old from Kerrville was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Holdsworth Drive.

According to a news release, a 19-year-old driver, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2007 BMW east on Holdsworth when the vehicle left the roadway and the driver overturned, hitting a tree.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A 15-year-old passenger, of Kerrville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their family was notified, but officers did not identify the teen.

Three other passengers in the vehicle — two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old, all from Kerrville — were taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Two were treated and released, and one was taken to Unversity Hospital by ambulance. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, and it is under investigation. No further information was released.