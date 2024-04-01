2 cars and a truck go up in flames in front of North Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire involving three vehicles at a home on the city’s North Side overnight.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Greencrest Drive, not far from Vance Jackson Road and West Avenue.

Fire officials say San Antonio police officers had answered a disturbance call at the same location just before fire crews arrived to find a truck and two cars on fire in front of the home.

Arson investigators are now looking into an official cause.

No injuries were reported.