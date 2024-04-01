Metro Health announces National Public Health Week programming

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has begun its National Public Health Week programming, including offering scholarships in honor of its former director, Dr. Fernando A. Guerra.

Throughout the first week of April, Metro Health will hold a variety of community events, encouraging residents to support the national theme of the event, which centers on a unified approach to public health and community.

“With the help of Metro Health and other local groups, we can all be empowered to make sure we are focusing on our health and well-being first. San Antonio’s gold medal designation from CityHealth is a great example of our commitment to public health being recognized at a national level,” City Manager Erik Walsh said.

Daily themes from the American Public Health Association (APHA) encourage action and education on issues that affect a community’s health, including climate change and health neighborhoods.

“By setting a commitment toward wellness, San Antonio residents pave the way to a healthier, more resilient community where everyone thrives,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

In honor of Guerra’s legacy, Metro Health and its partners are giving away scholarships to two local university students pursuing a career in public health, Metro Health said in a news release. Applications are open from April 1 to May 5.

“This year, we look forward to our ongoing partnership with the San Antonio Area Foundation and local universities to honor the life and dedication of Dr. Fernando A. Guerra, an exemplary leader in public health,” Metro Health Director Dr. Claude A. Jacob said.

Metro Health is hosting a Public Health Fest on April 4 at Mission Marquee Plaza. Free resources such as vaccinations, health screenings and information on Metro Health programs will be available