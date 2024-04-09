KSAT 12 uncovers more details on UTSA student’s ‘anti-Israel’ graffiti arrest

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – KSAT 12 News has uncovered some additional details regarding the arrest of a student at the University of Texas San Antonio who is accused of spray-painting “anti-Israel” graffiti in several areas of the campus.

According to a published statement from UTSA’s police chief, Stephanie Schoenborn, officers chased down and arrested the 21-year-old early Monday morning after catching him in the act of spray-painting messages on a building, pillar, and sidewalk at the main campus.

A source familiar with the investigation told KSAT 12 News that the messages included profanity aimed at Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as well as one that called attention to thousands of civilians killed in Gaza.

Additionally, the student is accused of spray-painting a Palestinian flag across some posters on the campus.

Court records show after his arrest, the student posted bond and was released from jail.

In a post to Twitter, UTSA’s president, Taylor Eighmy, wrote that the university supports freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas, but does not tolerate the disruption of activities or damage to the school’s property.

The student also faces university disciplinary action, Schoeborn said.