SAISD elementary school channels Beyoncé in video to motivate kids for STAAR test

San Antonio ISD’s Cameron Elementary School performs in a music video to motivate kids ahead of STAAR testing.

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers at one San Antonio elementary school have channeled Beyoncé to motivate their students ahead of the STAAR testing, which began on Tuesday.

Third and fourth-grade students across the state are taking the reading portion of the assessment test this week.

It’s become a tradition for teachers and administrators to encourage their students with videos, songs, skits or pep rallies.

This year, teachers at Cameron Elementary School in the San Antonio Independent School District changed the lyrics to Beyoncé's hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em” and created a music video featuring teachers singing and dancing across the campus.

The annual STAAR video efforts are spearheaded by fourth-grade teacher Gina Gaytan. She and Principal Brandy Lewis composed the lyrics. Gaytan shot and edited the video while third-grade teacher Tasha Bonner-Dennison sang the lead vocals.

Here’s a sample of some of the lyrics:

This is Cameron, and we’re gonna show ‘em

We’re the best around, round, round

So grab your breakfast, and be well-rested

Let’s take that STAAR Test down, down, down

Cause we’ve got Math, Science, and Reading, too

Who’s gonna use those strategies? YOU!

It’s a real-life challenge and a real-life throwdown

Don’t be afraid, come show what you know now!

You can watch the full video below: