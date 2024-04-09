SAPD patrol cruiser crashes into stolen vehicle running red light, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A SAPD patrol cruiser crashed into a stolen vehicle that ran a red light early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened near Trinity and Woodlawn, on the city’s West Side.

According to police, an officer was returning to the station after handling a disturbance call when it struck a vehicle on the driver’s side that had run a red light.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries and may be taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The other vehicle was reported as stolen and contained two minors, both believed to be roughly 15 years of age, police said.

SAPD said the teens were detained and each claimed not to be the driver. They say a third person fled the vehicle. Authorities, however, did not find anyone else following the crash.

The two teens had minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police did not say what charges are expected to be filed against the teens.