Student arrested after spray painting ‘anti-Israel graffiti’ on campus, UTSA police say

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Texas at San Antonio student was arrested on Monday after he was caught spray painting “anti-Israel graffiti” on both a pillar and on the ground at the university plaza, Sombrilla.

The announcement came via the UTSA Police Department in a social media post.

The statement said someone in the Roadrunner community had reported the act, after seeing the unnamed student near the McKinney Humanities Building.

A message from Chief Schoenborn. pic.twitter.com/km8QkdSCQx — UTSA Police Dept. (@UTSA_Police) April 8, 2024

“The individual fled when confronted by an officer, but was pursued and arrested a few minutes later near the bus oval,” the police department said.

It is not exactly clear what the student had painted.

“I am very grateful to our campus community for its diligence in reporting suspicious behavior to the police officers, public safety officers, and dispatchers. You help keep our campus safe. This quick response helped prevent additional damage to university property and to the members of our facilities team, who promptly removed the graffiti. We are committed to keeping our university a safe and welcoming community,” Stephanie Schoenborn, UTSA Chief of Police said.

The student will now be charged with a state jail felony of graffiti-church or school, along with a Class A misdemeanor of evading arrest. He is also subject to university disciplinary action, the statement said.

Taylor Eighmy, the sixth president of UTSA, later released his own statement about the incident to social media:

“There is no room for this behavior at UTSA, and we will not tolerate the disruption of campus activities or damage to university property. While we encourage free speech and the free exchange of ideas, we expect our students, faculty and staff to come to campus each day with a spirit of respect for each other. Thank you to our UTSA Police Department, and all others involved, for responding to this incident and for all the work you do for our campus community.”