Texas A&M-San Antonio to open second on-campus residence hall

SAN ANTONIO – Students living on campus at Texas A&M-San Antonio (TAMUSA) will soon have a second residence hall.

Estrella Hall is slated to open in fall 2024.

The suite-style design will mirror that of Esperanza Hall. Together, the two housing complexes will offer 744 beds to students.

Both buildings are situated on the east side of the campus.

Estrella Hall comes as the university experiences growth in its student body.

Taking inspiration from the Spanish word for “star,” the name also signifies the Torre de Esperanza tower at TAMUSA’s main entrance.

“Estrella Hall enhances accessibility for students from outside San Antonio and fosters a supportive environment for returning students,” Dr. Reba Sims, director of student housing said. “This will contribute to higher retention rates, allowing students to focus on their studies and graduate on time, without housing concerns.”

The announcement comes after the university officially broke ground last week on its public health building, which will house the Public Health Genetics and Genomics Laboratory. That building is expected to be completed in January 2026, according to the university.