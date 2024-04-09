Woman found safe after being kidnapped; suspect in custody, police say

KIRBY, Texas – A woman has been rescued after being kidnapped on Monday evening, according to Kirby police.

Police said the woman was able to provide authorities with enough information to find the kidnapper’s vehicle.

The vehicle was found in the 4800 block of Borchers Drive with the woman and suspect inside, according to police.

The woman was not injured, and the suspect was arrested, officials said.

The release said the San Antonio Police Department and the Kirby Police Department helped find the woman.