Loop 1604 Traffic Alert: Another round of major closures scheduled this weekend on far NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Another round of major closures is scheduled on the far Northwest Side this weekend for the massive Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

TxDOT will have a full closure of the Loop 1604 east and westbound main lanes at the I-10 interchange starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

TxDOT will also close all four cloverleaf ramps at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange, and the I-10 westbound frontage road. However, unlike the previous weekend, the main lanes of I-10 at the interchange will remain open in both directions.

This is a full closure and lanes are expected to remain closed for the entire duration of the weekend. Crews are installing steel beams for a second flyover ramp. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during this time. Below is a map and detour information.

Loop 1604 closure map April 19-22, 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 westbound

Travelers on I-10 WB looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit at La Cantera Parkway to the I-10 WB frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

Travelers on I-10 EB looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes and to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow the exit to the I-10 WB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way. Travelers looking to access I-10 EB will follow the exit to the I-10 WB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, entering the I-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp before UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway. Travelers looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow the exit to the I-10 EB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes before Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 WB will follow the exit to the I-10 EB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Traffic can then utilize the signalized turnaround at Vance Jackson Road to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road following signs for I-10 WB. Traffic can enter the I-10 WB mainlanes via the entrance ramp before La Cantera Parkway.

Additional major closures are currently scheduled for the remaining weekends in April at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install approximately 20 steel beams for construction of the flyover ramps.

Construction schedules are subject to change and weather permitting. The Loop 1604 North Expansion is planned in six segments with four segments currently under construction.