NIOSA officials to raise ‘Rain Rock’ in effort to ward off bad weather

NIOSA to hang ‘Rain Rock’ to ward off stormy weather during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the Monday before A Night in Old San Antonio opens, and that means it’s time to raise the “Rain Rock.”

The decades-long tradition of raising the Rain Rock is done in an effort to ward off undesirable weather for the Fiesta San Antonio event.

NIOSA officials will hang the rock at 10 a.m. Monday, outside NIOSA headquarters near La Villita.

“The NIOSA Rain Rock tradition dates back to the late 1970s when NIOSA volunteer Sue Armitage assured then NIOSA chairman Joanna Parrish, who was fretting about ominous clouds, with the Texas good luck tradition of hanging a rock with a hole in it on a fence to ward off bad weather. That year, Joanna took her advice, and NIOSA was blessed with beautiful weather,” a news release states.

The popular four-night festival will celebrate 75 years at La Villita in 2024. NIOSA runs from Tuesday, April 23 to Friday, April 26. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased on NIOSA’s website, at local H-E-B stores, and at NIOSA headquarters at 227 S. Presa St. Click here for more information on the event.

