🌷 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Mother’s Day, Luke Combs concerts, Texas Eats Food Festival

This weekend marks Mother’s Day weekend in the U.S., but several big events are also taking place across San Antonio.

That includes two Luke Combs concerts, the Asian Festival, the Nostalgia Con and, of course, the Texas Eats Food Festival — all taking place downtown. To prepare for the influx of people, the city has asked downtown visitors to plan ahead for traffic and detours.

Here’s a look at all the big events planned for this weekend in San Antonio.

Happy Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. We encourage people to post their Mother’s Day photos on KSAT Connect.

Here's a handy guide on how to upload pictures for Mother's Day.

Restaurants across San Antonio will have specials, freebies, brunches and buffets to celebrate the holiday.

Click here for a list of special meals and deals.

Luke Combs

The country superstar will perform two shows at the Alamodome for his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour” on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

On Friday , the North H-E-B Plaza will open for merchandise shopping, food and drinks at 3 p.m. and Alamodome doors will open at 5 p.m. The performance will start at 5:40 p.m. Combs will be joined by Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue.

On Saturday, the Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate at North H-E-B Plaza will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 5 p.m. The performance will start at 5:40 p.m. Combs will be joined by Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

The concerts are expected to attract sellout crowds of more than 40,000 people, according to a news release from the Alamodome. VIA’s Park & Ride service will be available on both days, starting at 3 p.m.

Click here for our preview on traffic, road closures, parking and more.

Luke Combs performs "Fast Car" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Texas Eats Food Festival

The Texas Eats Food Festival is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Smoke BBQ, at 501 E. Crockett, just east of downtown San Antonio.

This festival is set to bring together food enthusiasts, industry professionals and our local community as they enjoy a vibrant atmosphere and a showcase of diverse cuisines created by award-winning and James Beard-nominated chefs from San Antonio and across the state of Texas.

Click here to buy your ticket.

Asian Festival

In observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio will host the Asian Festival on Saturday, May 11 at La Villita. The one-day performance, entertainment, and food event will celebrate the diverse Asian diaspora represented in South Texas and San Antonio.

Click here for more information.

The Asian festival takes place on Saturday, May 11 at La Villita (KSAT)

Nostalgia Con

The Nostalgia Con will take place Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. The ‘90s- and ‘00s-themed event includes artists, vendors and celebrity guests, including a reunion of the cast of the “Pokémon” anime series.

Click here for a list of celebrity guests and more information.

Other events this weekend

Friday, May 10

"Cinderella" at the Majestic: The Children's Ballet of San Antonio will bring the magical ball of "Cinderella" to the Majestic Theatre on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. The show will feature a cast of 200 young Children's Ballet of San Antonio artists between the ages of 3 and 19.

Grupo Firme: The band will perform at Frost Bank Center on Friday, May 10.

Saturday, May 11

Luis Miguel: The Latin superstar will perform at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 11 .

Pools open: City-owned swimming pools in San Antonio will open for preseason on Saturday, May 11. The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department said 11 pools will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m.

Free concert: The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra will perform a free, family-friendly concert that will include music from iconic movies and musicals. The concert will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the University of Texas at San Antonio main campus Fine Arts Building Retama Auditorium Recital Hall, located at 1 UTSA Circle.

Be Well Texas: UT Health San Antonio substance use treatment initiative Be Well Texas will host its second annual community wellness fair on Saturday, May 11. The community wellness fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mission County Park 1, located at 6030 Padre Drive.

Roosevelt Park Pool. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sunday, May 12

Brahmas: The Brahmas will play the Houston Roughnecks in Houston at 3 p.m.

Free SeaWorld for veterans: SeaWorld parks will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests. Veterans can register for this offer through May 12 and have until July 7 to visit the parks with their free tickets.

