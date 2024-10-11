Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Texas shelter director urges victims to seek help, says domestic violence ‘does not discriminate’

Southwest Family Life Center serves five counties

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Loving In Fear, Domestic Violence, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – It doesn’t surprise Elda Garcia that people in affluent communities don’t reach out for help.

Garcia is the executive director of the Southwest Family Life Center, a rural shelter serving five counties, including Uvalde and Medina counties.

She says there’s a shame and the fear is different, it has to do with their social status and some victims simply don’t want to talk about it.

But she assures people domestic violence does not discriminate.

“It happens to people of all walks of life,” Garcia said. “You know, it doesn’t matter where you work, no matter what education you have, where you live, what house you live in, what neighborhood, what car you drive, what school you went to. It does not matter what title you have.”

Garcia believes some victims think domestic abuse is only physical, but it can also include emotional, psychological, verbal, financial, sexual and religious abuse.

She understands the shame and fear that can come from speaking up.

Garcia urges victims to take the first step and asks friends and family to support them. If families don’t want to contact a local shelter because they are ashamed, they can contact shelters farther away in rural communities, too.

“There is no judgment as to what a person is going through when it comes to family violence or domestic violence, intimate partner violence,” she said. “There is no shame in, you know, whether you’re a doctor, you’re a lawyer, you’re, you know, there no, it happens. It happens to everyone. There is help.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page, which includes a breakdown of what abuse is and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos