💀 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Muertos Fest, Billy Joel & Sting, Spacecon San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Happy (almost) Halloween! Welcome to the last weekend of the month!

I hope you’re as excited as I am since we get to celebrate a beloved tradition in the Alamo City this weekend, Muertos Fest. If you’re wondering about finding parking at the event, check out our guide to help you get there.

Halloween lands on Thursday this year, so you still have some time to finish off this spooky season. You can check out pumpkin patches and haunted houses or even head out to some places hosting trick-or-treating events this weekend. If you do some pumpkin carving or dressing up early this year, show us through KSAT Connect! We love to see everyone’s creations and spooky costumes.

Here’s this weekend’s list of fun events:

Happening over the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 25

BILLY JOEL & STING: The singer will perform at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome, 100 Montana St. Tickets can be purchased online

FOURTH FRIDAYS: On Oct. 25, an evening at The Rock at La Cantera will feature live music, a market, and food from 6-10 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Saturday, Oct. 26

DOG-O-WEEN: If you're looking to show off your adorable furry friend in a costume, you can head out to Camp Outpost's dog costume contest from 5-8 p.m. at 1811 S. Alamo St. Footbridge Foundation will be on-site for guests who wish to adopt a pup at the event as well.

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK: If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, you'll want to head out to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The truck will be parked at the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough Avenue. There will be snag collectibles such as totes, pins, hoodies and more for fans to purchase. Cash will not be accepted at the event.

MACY GRAY: Sing along with Macy Gray while she performs at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre, 104 S St. Mary's St. Tickets are available online

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The city's team will play against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

Sunday, Oct. 27