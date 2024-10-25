💀 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Muertos Fest, Billy Joel & Sting, Spacecon San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Happy (almost) Halloween! Welcome to the last weekend of the month!
I hope you’re as excited as I am since we get to celebrate a beloved tradition in the Alamo City this weekend, Muertos Fest. If you’re wondering about finding parking at the event, check out our guide to help you get there.
Halloween lands on Thursday this year, so you still have some time to finish off this spooky season. You can check out pumpkin patches and haunted houses or even head out to some places hosting trick-or-treating events this weekend. If you do some pumpkin carving or dressing up early this year, show us through KSAT Connect! We love to see everyone’s creations and spooky costumes.
Here’s this weekend’s list of fun events:
Happening over the weekend:
- CAVERN FALL BAT FEST: Natural Bridge Caverns will host its Cavern Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 26-27 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. Free trick-or-treating will be available from 3-5 p.m. The festival is free with a purchased ticket to Natural Bridge Caverns.
- DAY OF THE DEAD: La Villita will host a Day of the Dead celebration from Oct. 25 to 27. There will be live music, altar-building workshops and more. The celebration will include a river parade at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. More information can be found here.
- “HAPPY FRIGHTS” & “HAUNTING NIGHTS”: During Happy Frights, guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern, adventure through a neon-light maze until Oct. 31, with entry times starting at 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Haunting Nights begins at 8 p.m. The night experience will have a pumpkin tunnel, a maze of surprises in the neon labyrinth, and more. Tickets and more information can be found online.
- HAUNTED HOUSES: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? How does it sound to get frightened at Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, scream your way towards Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld or go through a haunting hayride on a hillside trail at Terrorland Haunted Adventure? There’s a little bit of fright for everyone. Also, don’t forget plenty of haunting tours in San Antonio, such as Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours. Check out our story for more details on these popular haunted houses.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy a day at Market Square, filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October.
- MUERTOS FEST: Honor and celebrate the loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos Festival, also known as Muertos Fest, at Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hemisfair. The festival is free, and more information can be found online. KSAT will air a special broadcast of the festivities on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+ from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30.
- PUMPKIN PATCHES: Many locations have brought back the traditional and fun fall activities this weekend. Places such as BellCreek Acres, Devine Acres Farm, Uhland Fall Fest and more are some places to visit for a fun day at the patch. For more details on their hours and pricing, be sure to check out our story!
- SPACECON SAN ANTONIO: The convention will feature a lineup of starts like Josh Brolin, Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson from Oct. 25-27. There will also be a “Trek or Treat” giveaway, panel discussions, photo opportunities and more. Click here to read our story for more information. Fans can buy passes here.
- TRICK-OR-TREAT EVENTS: With Halloween creepin’ up, there are going to be several places hosting trick-or-treating events for the family! Check out our story to see the list of places hosting those events.
Friday, Oct. 25
- BILLY JOEL & STING: The singer will perform at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome, 100 Montana St. Tickets can be purchased online.
- FOURTH FRIDAYS: On Oct. 25, an evening at The Rock at La Cantera will feature live music, a market, and food from 6-10 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- DOG-O-WEEN: If you’re looking to show off your adorable furry friend in a costume, you can head out to Camp Outpost’s dog costume contest from 5-8 p.m. at 1811 S. Alamo St. Footbridge Foundation will be on-site for guests who wish to adopt a pup at the event as well.
- HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK: If you’re a fan of Hello Kitty, you’ll want to head out to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The truck will be parked at the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough Avenue. There will be snag collectibles such as totes, pins, hoodies and more for fans to purchase. Cash will not be accepted at the event.
- MACY GRAY: Sing along with Macy Gray while she performs at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre, 104 S St. Mary’s St. Tickets are available online.
- SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The city’s team will play against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- BEXAR COUNTY’S PCT. 2 FALL FEST: The Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Ave. There will be trick-or-treating opportunities, a costume contest, live music and other free activities at the festival.
- FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.