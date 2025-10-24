💀 Things to do this weekend: Muertos Fest, Paul McCartney, Family Fishing Day

Welcome to the last weekend of the month, and happy (almost) Halloween!

With Halloween landing on Friday, there’s still plenty of time to soak up the spooky spirit before the big night.

Recommended Videos

This weekend, a beloved tradition returns to the Alamo City: Muertos Fest. A guide with hours, parking information and more for the 13th annual event is available here.

>> VIA to offer Park & Ride services for Muertos Fest, Paul McCartney concert

Don’t forget! If you’ve done some pumpkin carving or decorated your home for Halloween, share your photos and videos on KSAT Connect.

Here’s what’s happening in San Antonio this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 24

DAY OF THE DEAD RIVER PARADE: The River Walk will be filled with decorated floats with altars, catrinas, and costumed riders for the 7th annual Day of the Dead River Parade. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday from Lexington Avenue, and the first float is expected to travel through Arneson River Theatre at 7:45 p.m. Click The River Walk will be filled with decorated floats with altars, catrinas, and costumed riders for the 7th annual Day of the Dead River Parade. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday from Lexington Avenue, and the first float is expected to travel through Arneson River Theatre at 7:45 p.m. Click here for tickets.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy a free movie screening of “ Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy a free movie screening of “ Hocus Pocus ” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Bullis Park, located at 27583 Old Blanco Road.

LEBANESE FOOD FESTIVAL: The St. George Maronite Church will host the 18th annual Lebanese Food Festival from Friday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 26. The festival will be open from 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Community members can enjoy authentic homemade Lebanese food, live performances by the Lebanese dance troupe and much more. Click The St. George Maronite Church will host the 18th annual Lebanese Food Festival from Friday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 26. The festival will be open from 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Community members can enjoy authentic homemade Lebanese food, live performances by the Lebanese dance troupe and much more. Click here for more information.

TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL: The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host a free, family-friendly trick-or-treat event from 5-8 p.m. at Koehler Pavilion. To RSVP and for more information, click The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host a free, family-friendly trick-or-treat event from 5-8 p.m. at Koehler Pavilion. To RSVP and for more information, click here

Saturday, Oct. 25

BOOTANICA!: Families can dress up in their Halloween costumes as they stroll through the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s trick-or-treat trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. BOOtanica is free with garden admission and membership. More information is available Families can dress up in their Halloween costumes as they stroll through the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s trick-or-treat trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. BOOtanica is free with garden admission and membership. More information is available here

FAMILY FISHING DAY: The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host Family Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joske Pavilion. More than 600 channel catfish will be released in the San Antonio River for the community to enjoy. Poles and lessons will be provided. No license is necessary. A contest will also be held for attendees under 16. Fishing poles will be awarded to the anglers who catch the first fish and the largest fish. More information can be found The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host Family Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joske Pavilion. More than 600 channel catfish will be released in the San Antonio River for the community to enjoy. Poles and lessons will be provided. No license is necessary. A contest will also be held for attendees under 16. Fishing poles will be awarded to the anglers who catch the first fish and the largest fish. More information can be found here

MARKET DAYS: The Tower of the Americas will host The Tower of the Americas will host Market Days , featuring more than 40 local vendors, from 4-9 p.m. on Oct. 25.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: “ Sir Paul ” will visit the Alamo City to perform his “Got Back” tour on Oct. 25 at the Alamodome. Tickets are available online

PECAN FEST: The Seguin Pecan Fest is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Central Park, located at 201 South Austin St. in Seguin. The festival will include Fall Trade Days in downtown Seguin. More information can be found The Seguin Pecan Fest is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Central Park, located at 201 South Austin St. in Seguin. The festival will include Fall Trade Days in downtown Seguin. More information can be found here

RHYTHM & BEATS: The Rock at La Cantera will host its The Rock at La Cantera will host its Rhythm & Beats events at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. The event is free and open to the public.

TEXAS VETERANS FAIR: The The eighth annual Texas Veterans Fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Phillips College. The event is dedicated to honor and support those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This year’s event is co-sponsored by State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins. The free fair features services, resources, information and opportunities for service members, retirees and families.

Sunday, Oct. 26

ALL TIME LOW: The rock band will perform their “Everyone’s Talking!” tour at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available The rock band will perform their “Everyone’s Talking!” tour at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here

HALLOEAST: Hosted by the Hosted by the San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside , Halloeast will take place from 1-5 p.m. at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive. The free event will feature a costume contest, food, candy and much more.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Now that the NBA regular season is underway, the Silver and Black will host the Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available Now that the NBA regular season is underway, the Silver and Black will host the Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

What’s trending?