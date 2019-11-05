New Tobin Hill gift shop Feliz Modern Pop opens its doors

A new gift shop and party supply spot, offering home decor and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 104, in Tobin Hill, the newcomer is called Feliz Modern POP.

According to the business's Facebook page, Feliz Modern Pop is "a playful, spin-off of its flagship store Feliz Modern, known for unique gifts, party supplies and home decor. The new concept adds a pop of color and candy to Pearl, offering everything for the young at heart — from art to artisanal sodas."

The new store offers unique t-shirts, candy, stuffed animals, trinkets, action figures, art by local artists, gifts, novelty items and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Feliz Modern POP has been warmly received by patrons.

Traci R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "This is an awesome place to buy gifts or even a treat for yourself. In comparison to the location on McCullough, it is may be half the size, but I read that it has 95% different merchandise so you must visit both."

Yelper Avi L. added, "Such a fun little shop with gifts for nearly anyone. ... Be sure to snap a photo of yourself at their photo booth, which you can email to yourself. There are so many cute cards they had, bandanas for dogs, ponchos for dogs, locally made shirts and dresses for kiddos, pins and more. "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Feliz Modern POP is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

