Police report provides details into wild street fight over Cadillac near North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO - One week after sharing the story of a bizarre street fight during a busy traffic hour, KSAT.com received the police report providing details into what led to the altercation between two men over a Cadillac car.

On March 18, a witness captured the fight on her cellphone while she and her family were waiting at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Rector Road around 3 p.m.

Despite the altercation occurring on that Sunday, the police report reveals that another dispute happened just several days before on March 13.

According to the police report, Andres Diaz and an unidentified woman allowed another woman -- relationship to the couple not disclosed in the report -- to spend the night at their apartment. However, when she woke up the next morning, the woman realized that the other woman had taken the keys to her 2006 Cadillac CTS without her permission.

The woman told police that she tried reaching her by phone and through text messages but that she “kept leading her on never returning the car,” according to the report.

Five days later on that Sunday, Diaz, 28, drove the woman in his red Ford F-150 truck to a location in an attempt to get her car back. When they pulled up, the woman in the Cadillac drove off with a man wearing a gray muscle shirt, according to the report.

The report states that Diaz and the woman then followed the car on San Pedro Avenue until reaching the intersection at West Rector Road. They are seen in the witness’ video engaging with the occupants of the Cadillac.

According to the report, Diaz and the woman were blocking traffic when they both got out of the red F-150 to confront the man who was sitting on the passenger side of the Cadillac.

After a brief argument, Diaz and the man, believed to be 28 or 29 years old, started punching each other and that’s when the witness started recording the onslaught.

The report states that while the two men were fighting, the woman managed to grab her keys from the Cadillac’s ignition before they took off in the truck.

A short time later, however, the truck stopped several hundred feet away due to the man hanging onto the passenger side of the F-150.

In the video, the man is seen fighting again with Diaz before stealing the keys to Diaz's F-150 and apartment.

According to the witness, who talked with KSAT.com the day after the fight, said the “guy in the muscle shirt took the keys from the red truck and someone picked them up as they emptied out the Cadillac before the cops came.”

According to the report, Diaz's and the woman’s accounts differed “greatly” from the actual events. The witness told police she saw Diaz “driving on the wrong side of the road to pass traffic so he could catch up to the (Cadillac) car.”

After the responding officer contacted a detective to the scene, the incident was determined to not be a robbery.

Despite the woman getting the keys back to her Cadillac, the police report states that Diaz’s truck had to be disabled at an adjacent parking lot at North Star Mall to prevent the man stealing the F-150 with the stolen keys.

The video has collected more than 3,400 shares with over 1,400 likes and 200,000 views since being shared on Facebook.

