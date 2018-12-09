Man dies in West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A 64-year-old man is dead after an overnight house fire on the city's West Side.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Saddlebrook Drive.

Firefighters said that when they arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

There was a couple who lived inside the home.

The woman was able to escape without injuries, but police said they had to pull an unconscious man out of the house.

After attempting to revive him, police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

