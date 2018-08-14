Man found shot to death in parking lot of San Marcos apartments

San Marcos police are investigating their first homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Park North Condos in the 1600 block of Aquarena Springs Drive just before 2:30 a.m. after someone reported a man lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

When authorities arrived, they located 37-year-old Matthew Jacob Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Rodriguez's death is the first homicide in San Marcos this year. According to a news release, there were five in 2017.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the San Marcos Police Department's non-emergency line at 512-753-2108 or the San Marcos Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

